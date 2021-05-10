Monroe County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12-15 ‘later this week’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12-15 Monday, Monroe County officials said it would be available to that demographic later in the week.

“The Monroe County vaccination team and the Department of Public Health have been planning for this expected expansion for several days now, and are finalizing plans to begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year old residents as soon as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) concludes its meeting later this week,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a joint statement issued Monday.

Bello said all county-operated vaccination sites offering the Pfizer vaccine would begin accepting patients ages 12 to 15, with a parent or guardian’s consent.

“The timing of this approved expansion could not be more perfect as Monroe County shifts our

vaccination efforts to more localized, neighborhood clinics, many of which are in our schools,” Bello and Mendoza said. “We want to encourage all parents and guardians to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and the process by which it has been approved. We are certainly encouraged by this news and hope that this brings new optimism to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”