Monroe County suspends emergency small business loan program 5 days after launch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of an Emergency Small Business Assistance loan program to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program was approved Wednesday by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation. It offered zero interest loans of up to $10,000 in capital for qualifying businesses in retail, health care, restaurants, real estate, technology, personal/professional services, construction, manufacturers, and other small businesses with 50 or fewer full time employees.

Officials said initial funding for the program was $500,000.

Five days after launch, the loan program has been suspended.

An update on Monroe County’s Economic Development webpage says:

“Due to the overwhelming response to the Monroe County Emergency Small Business Loan Program, we are temporarily suspending application intake to ensure the applications already received are properly reviewed for eligibility. The application will reopen as soon possible. In the meantime, the application for federal relief for small businesses is open and can be found here: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela“

