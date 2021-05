82° for a high Wednesday and we should have that number beat this afternoon. More warmth pours into Western New York and highs should crack the middle 80s. A bit more mid-level moisture will mean a partly cloudy sky through the afternoon. High pressure over the Eastern seaboard keeps warmth around overnight and also should keep the rain showers away as well.

Heat and humidity can often mean we get a shower or storm around, but lack of any trigger means we avoid the rain, besides an isolated drop or two here and there across the Finger Lakes. Overnight lows remain mild, staying in the lower and middle 60s. That will mean some uncomfortable sleeping conditions for those without air conditioning. Friday will be another day with more heat. It could be even warmer as some models showing upper 80s if skies clear just enough. Any showers will stay to the south and east.