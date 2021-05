PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing Pittsford man.

According to the MCSO, Douglas Pomroy, 58, was last heard from on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and is possibly driving a 2008 Chevy express van.

“Anyone with info is asked to call 911. Do not approach Pomroy but instead call 911 if seen,” MCSO said in a tweet.

MISSING PERSON- MCSO is looking for Douglas Pomroy, 58, Pittsford. Pomroy was last heard from on 5/10 at 7:30 AM and is possibly driving a 2008 Chevy Express Van, NY #41094MN. Anyone with info is asked to call 911. Do not approach Pomroy but instead call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/898DduwwUK — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) May 11, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.