ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff is searching for a man from Parma.

William Mason, 69, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. Mason has greyish hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right eye.

According to the MCSO, Mason was last seen on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.