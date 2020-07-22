Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing North Carolina man last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public as they investigate a missing person case.

Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Jeffrey Meredith of Pittsboro, North Carolina, who was last seen visiting the Rochester area this week.

Officials say Meredith was last spoke with family Monday evening. Surveillance footage showed Meredith checking into the RIT Inn and Conference Center Monday, and him leaving around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Family members told deputies his vehicle was later found in their driveway around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Meredith is described as 5’6”, 120 lbs. with gray/black hair and hazel eyes. He has a protrusion on his left forehead and a missing front tooth.. Meredith was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a darkcolored shirt.

Anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.