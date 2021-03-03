Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Hamlin teen

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Wednesday in their search for a missing teen from Hamlin.

Officials say 16-year-old Leigha Zugehoer is “missing with extenuating circumstances.”

She is described as a white female, 5’4″, 140 pounds, wearing white Nike sneakers, a black North Face coat, and sweat pants.

Officials say she was last seen in a 2006 blue Buick LaCrosse, with a NY plate of #KDG7767. It’s believed she may be in the company of a teenaged male and possibly in the area of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

