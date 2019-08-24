Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Churchville man

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

Police say 49-year-old Edwin Bonilla from Churchville was last seen on August 19 around 11 a.m. Police say he left his home in Churchville for a doctor’s appointment in the City of Rochester, but doctors say he never made the appointment. Police say Bonilla under medical treatments but has not received them.

Bonilla is described as a Hispanic man that is 5’7″. He is around 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos down both arms and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black t-shirt, and sneakers. He also uses a cane for walking assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 and asked to speak with a Monroe County Sheriff’s C-Zone Deputy.