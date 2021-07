CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who was last seen in Chili.

13-year-old Zimia Terry was last seen in the area of Meadow Farms around 10:28 p.m. on Monday.

According to the MCSO, Zimia is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink/white/yellow tie dye hoody, gray pants and a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.