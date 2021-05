PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for missing 15-year-old Crystal Fuentes.

Officials said Tuesday she went missing from an address in Penfield.

The 15-year-old is described as 5 feet tall, 199 pounds with dyed red hair. Authorities say she has ties to the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.