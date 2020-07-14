Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 12-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Officials say 12-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore was last seen leaving her residence in Chili around 6 p.m. Monday and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Lopez-Moore is described as 5’6” and 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt, striped pajama pants, pink socks and shoes.

Police say she may possibly by at an unknown location within the City of Rochester.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please call 911.