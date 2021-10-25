Monroe County Sheriff’s Office monitoring ‘nationwide social media threat’ against schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are aware of a “threat” circulating around social media around the nation.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office, as well as the Monroe Crime Analysis Center (MCAC), have not identified any credible threats anywhere locally.

Officials say MCAC is assessing recent Snap Chat threats, and learned that similar school threats have shown up in multiple schools across New York state, as well as the rest of the nation, which use similar language patterns.

Police say MCAC will continue looking into the numerous complaints regarding these threats, and remain in contact with the FBI as well as New York State Police.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office has been in contact with local police agencies and will continue to work with local school districts to provide “high visibility special attention details” at schools.

“As always, if you see something say something and call 911. MCSO will continue to follow up on any information provided,” officials from the sheriff’s office said in a Monday night press release.

Regarding the context of local threats, Penfield Central School District Superinendent Thomas K. Putnam issued the following statement to families Monday:

“We wanted to share information with you regarding a concerning social media trend that has popped up this week. Students outside of our area have been posting the following message or a similar version of it on Snapchat:

‘I needed a new account to make this, me and my friends have gotten bullied for too long and we can’t take it no more. October 26th, Tuesday at [times vary], we will be shooting up [schools vary]. We plan on shooting 10 administrators and 50-70 kids …‘

While we have NOT seen this posted in Penfield, some of our students have seen it posted elsewhere and have shared the posts with administrators. We commend them for coming forward with their concerns. At this time, we are aware of these posts being reported in other areas of New York State, including Camden, Verona and Schenectady, as well as in New Jersey.

We understand that these posts can be disturbing and therefore, wanted to make you aware of them. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is also aware of the posts and we continue to partner with them regarding school safety matters. The MCSO released the following statement today:

‘The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the situation. MCSO has communicated with the law enforcement agencies in the jurisdictions at hand, located outside of Monroe County. There have been no reported incidents within the Penfield School District. As always, if you see something, say something and call 911.‘

If you or your student have particular concerns, please reach out to your school principal. In addition, if you need to report a safety concern, our Safe School Helpline is available 24 hours a day through the following methods:

Toll free number: 1-800-418-6423, ext. 359 (follow the prompts)

1-800-418-6423, ext. 359 (follow the prompts) Text: 614-426-0240 and type “TIPS” to begin the reporting process

614-426-0240 and type “TIPS” to begin the reporting process Web form: www.safeschoolhelpline.com

Thank you for your support and for continuing to have important discussions with your children about the appropriate use of social media.“

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.