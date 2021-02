ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in Chili.

14- year-old Leah Ervin, 5 feet, 4 inches and 165 pounds. with blond hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing Black pants and a multi color jacket.

