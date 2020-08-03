Missing Mendon teen found in good health

Update

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials say a missing Mendon teen has been located in good health.

Elijah Robson, 17 of Mendon, was last seen leaving his residence around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say he was found in Henrietta around 1:20 p.m. Monday and is OK.

A message from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office:

“Thank you to our media partners for helping spread the word on Elijah being missing. Today at 1:18 p.m. a community member that saw a news story about this missing person case was at a location in the Town of Henrietta and saw a person matching Elijah’s description. The community member called 911 and shortly after, deputies arrived to find Elijah in good health. MCSO would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance in bringing this incident to a positive conclusion!”

Original

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Elijah Robson, 17 of Mendon, was last seen leaving his residence around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say he is described as a black male, 6’0″, 200lbs with brown eyes and long, curly black hair that extends below his ears. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie with the word “Thrasher” on the chest, black sneakers and a dark colored baseball hat.

Officials say Elijah did not take his prescribed medications and added that they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.