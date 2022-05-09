UPDATE
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the missing teen was found safe Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chili Monday night.
According to the MCSO, Angelina Difrancesca is 5’6” and about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
She may be wearing a black or blue hoodie with sweatpants.
Investigators did not provide any information about where or when Difrancesca was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.