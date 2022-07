ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office introduced its newest K9 partner Wednesday.

Myra and her handler, MCSO Deputy Brian Callaghan, earned the Top Dog Award at the Transportation Security Administration’s Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas. The pair recently returned to Rochester and are training for an explosives detection certification.

The MCSO said the team will eventually be assigned to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.