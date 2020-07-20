Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sticking with education, not enforcement on mask mandate

TOPSHOT – An employee controls health protection masks in a production chain of the Kolmi-Hopen company’s factory, on February 1, 2020 in Saint-Barthelemy-d’Anjou, western France. – The company indicated receiving hundreds of millions of orders for health protection masks due to cases of coronavirus that emerged in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 250 people and infected thousands in mainland China and beyond and has forced governments around the world to take drastic measures. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called on local governments and law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance regarding coronavirus executive orders, including the mandatory wearing of masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

The governor has called on local governments to enforce compliance in the past, but local agencies have largely preferred an educational approach, encouraging people to wear masks and reinforcing why it is important from a public health standpoint.

“It’s the law, and they [local government] are not doing it, and that is their job,” Gov. Cuomo said during Monday’s briefing at JFK International Airport. “The local governments are not doing their job, they should not allow those congregations, people packed in bars, to continue. If it happens, I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, we’re going to have to roll back the opening plan, and we’re going to have to close bars and restaurants.”

While the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office isn’t going away from that aforementioned educational approach, officials confirmed Monday that the office is contemplating legal charges for extenuating circumstances and isolated issues.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office said Monday they would not be lobbying charges in regards to masks from their own agency, but they said they would be willing to “potentially entertain a trespassing charge if the situation escalated.” For example, if a store called for deputy assistance, in isolated issues, a charge could be made, but MCSO officials say they will stick with educational

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included a statement from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office which was later retracted. This story has since been updated to reflect that information. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.