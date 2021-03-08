Monroe County Sheriff’s Office celebrating its 200th year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its 200th year on March 8 with a special event at the Star Academy on East Henrietta Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and staff were on hand to see just how much has changed over two centuries.

“It’s amazing to think about this 200 years, “Korey Brown with MCSO said.

“We start out by saying two centuries that we’ve been guarding the people of Monroe County, just what’s happened over the past two hundred years, how much society has changed and how much people have changed over the years. We looked at the slide show and the saw first sheriff, it’s incredible the amount of work that has been done over the last 200 years.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was established on March 8, 1821.