Monroe County Sheriff’s Office celebrates bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its 200th birthday on March 8th.
The occasion was marked with a special event at the S.T.A.R. Academy on East Henrietta Road. Deputies and staff were there to see just how much has changed since 1821.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bicentennial Timeline
- March 8, 1821 — MCSO founded under sheriff and Brockport merchant James Seymour
- 1852 — Monroe County began construction of the County Workhouse at South and Highland Avenues in the City of Rochester. The building was constructed to house up to 96 men and 40 women.
- 1858 — The Workhouse was reclassified as the County Penitentiary
- 1864 — individual incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail pardoned for their crimes by President Abraham Lincoln
- 1865 — individual incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail pardoned for their crimes by President Andrew Johnson
- 1867 — MCSO’s Court Security Bureau established with Deputy Sheriff Court Attendants (Attendants were eventually referred to as Court Security Deputies). Approximately 110 members strong today, the Court Security Bureau is responsible for weapons screening, maintaining courtroom decorum, and providing essential public safety and law enforcement services. Court Security Deputies ensure that court environments are safe and secure for the judiciary, court support staff, and the public, providing safety and security to everyone upon entry into the Hall of Justice, Public Safety Building and Appellate Building while court proceedings are in session.
- 1875 — individual incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail pardoned for their crimes by President Ulysses Grant
- 1909 — MCSO Road Patrol’s first automobiles obtained
- 1922 — MCSO Road Patrol’s first motorcycles obtained
- 1926 — Photography first used to book inmates at the Monroe County Jail
- 2017 — MCSO opens a Veterans Unit inside the Monroe County Jail
- 2019 — Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Units are implemented inside the Monroe County Jail. These units provide for the treatment of opioid use disorders inside the jail.