County Executive Bello announces two news appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced two new appointments on Friday.

Janson McNair’s has been appointed to the Director of Monroe County’s Office of Public Integrity by County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Tisha Smith was recently appointed as Monroe County’s first Addiction Services Director. She previously served as MCSO Director of Inmate Drug and Alcohol Treatment Programs.

“I’m pleased to welcome Janson McNair to the Office of Public Integrity and am excited to have someone with his experience and skill in this important role in County government,” said County Executive Bello in a statement. “The office serves a key watchdog role and ensures that our county government continues to operate honestly, ethically and in the best interest of the public. I look forward to working with Janson as he takes on this new role in public service.”

McNair started as a jail deputy in 1996, after serving in the US Army.

“It is my honor to join the Office of Public Integrity, where I can use my skills and experience to serve and protect the interests of this county’s taxpayers and residents,” said McNair in a statement. “It’s important that the residents of our community continue to trust our County government. I look forward to taking on the role of ensuring public confidence in government and protecting taxpayer resources.”

His appointment needs to be confirmed by the Monroe County Legislature.

“I am proud of both of these individuals for their exceptional service with the Monroe County

Sheriff’s Office,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter in a statement, wishing them well. “Commander McNair and Dr. Smith are two fine examples of members who lead from the front and work to make any organization better. We strive to develop leaders, and these recent appointments are proof of our success.”