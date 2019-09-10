Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy sent to hospital after opening mail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators are trying to figure out what sent a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital over the weekend. He was opening mail when he felt faint.

The sheriff’s office is calling it an “unknown substance.” Whatever it is, it caused a deputy’s heart rate and blood pressure to jump when he opened the envelope.

Captain James McGowan says it was legal mail, meaning it came from an attorney. Legal mail has to be opened in front of the inmate because of attorney-client privilege.

The deputy was quickly sent to Strong Memorial Hospital. Mcgowan says they receive one hundred to two hundred pieces of mail every day. He says at least once a day they find something that shouldn’t be there.

“As soon as something like that happens we stop exactly what we’re doing, we don’t go in any further because of the risk to staff or anyone else standing around. We don’t know what we’re dealing with so we seal it off, we put it in a bag, we make it safe and we send it to the crime lab. They’re professionals they can deal with it a lot better over there,” said McGowan.

Mcgowan says the deputy is doing well. He was back at work on Monday. He says they aren’t identifying the deputy because if it ends up being a medical issue he has a right to privacy.

The crime lab is still working on tests to figure out what made him sick.