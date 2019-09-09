Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after contact with unknown substance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after encountering an unknown substance in the mail.
According to the sheriff’s office:
- The deputy was examining an inmate’s mail with the inmate present — as protocol
- An unknown substance was found in an envelope and the deputy had an unspecified negative reaction to it
- The deputy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, treated, and released
- The substance is being tested at Monroe County Crime Lab
An internal investigation is underway.