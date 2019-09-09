Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after contact with unknown substance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after encountering an unknown substance in the mail.

According to the sheriff’s office:

  • The deputy was examining an inmate’s mail with the inmate present — as protocol
  • An unknown substance was found in an envelope and the deputy had an unspecified negative reaction to it
  • The deputy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, treated, and released
  • The substance is being tested at Monroe County Crime Lab

An internal investigation is underway.

