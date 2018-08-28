Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating a domestic incident involving an off-duty jail deputy Video

HAMLIN, NY (WROC-TV) - On Monday night around 6:30 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home in Hamlin.

According to the MCSO, when deputies arrived it was determined that an off-duty jail deputy, who was in the home at the time, fired one round from his personal handgun. According to a release, the shot happened during a struggle with a man who broke down the door of the home of his estranged wife.

The man sustained injuries to the head. He drove himself to a nearby relative's house, who then drove him to Strong Hospital. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office does not believe at this time that the injuries were caused by the discharge of the firearm and they are not life-threatening.

The jail deputy was not injured. The women inside the home with him suffered non-life threatening bruises and abrasions during a physical confrontation with her estranged husband. Family members say she has been released from the hospital. The Sheriff's Office says she has an active order of protection against him.

The investigation is ongoing and an internal investigation will also be conducted.