Monroe County Sheriff's office investigates threat made by Rush-Henrietta school student

Rochester, N.Y. - UPDATE: MCSO says 19-year-old Shamir Broyld is facing felony charges after police say he made a terroristic threat against a school in the region. Broyld made the threat on social media claiming he had thoughts about shooting up a school.

Multiple citizens alerted authorities and the MCSO responded to Broyld's home. The investigation also revealed Broyld did not have access to weapons.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a possible threat made by a Rush-Henrietta School Student on June, 11. Deputies were alerted to a social media post that alluded to the well-being of the student and the safety of others.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were present on the Rush-Henrietta High School and Webster Learning Center campuses Wednesday, June 12. The Rush-Henrietta School District made a Robocall Tuesday to families of students in grades 10-12, as well as staff members.