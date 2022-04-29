ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was thrown off his patrol motorcycle and was hospitalized after striking a deer near West Ridge Road Friday.

According to officials, the un-named deputy was on routine patrol around 4:45 a.m. when a deer entered the roadway in his path near Parma.

Investigators say he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. He was later treated and released.

The deer was killed during the incident.

A portion of West Ridge Road was shut off to traffic periodically but has since reopened.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.