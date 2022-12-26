ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews from across Monroe County headed toward Buffalo Monday morning, to help with relief efforts in the wake of last week’s deadly winter storm.

Six storm emergency fire units from the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, and Lakeshore Fire Departments were sent, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. Each SEFU is made up of four firefighters equipped to aid with staffing for fire and EMS calls in the Buffalo area.

Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update on the response efforts Monday, urging Erie County residents to “stay home” and stay off the roads.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at least 27 people died due to the storm; three due to EMS delays, 14 who were found outside, three due to shoveling or snowblowing-related cardiac events, four due to not having heat, and three who were found in vehicles.

“Anyone who declares victory and says that it’s over, it is way too early to say,” Hochul said, adding, “The storm is coming back, we’re expecting another 6 to 12 inches.”

Bello said Spencerport and Point Pleasant would send fire trucks and six firefighters each later Monday afternoon to bolster the response. The Rochester Police Department sent eight members of the scuba team, and a Penfield ambulance crew also responded to the area.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross tells News 8 it has supplies and volunteers ready to head out when asked.

Statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello