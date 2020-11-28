Monroe County sees more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 515 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths in the county.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is 354.

341 people are hospitalized with the virus and 62 are in the intensive care unit.

Health officials say the seven-day average percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive is 4.88 %.

In total, there are 14,175 cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 3,394 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Here’s the breakdown of the new confirmed cases:

12Female under 10
12Male under 10
27Female 10-19
34Male 10-19
1Non-binary in 10s
48Female in her 20s
35Male in his 20s
35Female in her 30s
44Male in his 30s
44Female in her 40s
35Male in his 40s
33Female in her 50s
37Male in his 50s
39Female in her 60s
20Male in his 60s
15Female in her 70s
13Male in his 70s
9Female in her 80s
7Male in his 80s
10Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
1Blank in 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
515TOTAL NEW CASES

