Monroe County sees more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 515 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths in the county.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is 354.

341 people are hospitalized with the virus and 62 are in the intensive care unit.

Health officials say the seven-day average percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive is 4.88 %.

In total, there are 14,175 cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 3,394 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Here’s the breakdown of the new confirmed cases: