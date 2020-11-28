Monroe County sees more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 515 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths in the county.
The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is 354.
341 people are hospitalized with the virus and 62 are in the intensive care unit.
Health officials say the seven-day average percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive is 4.88 %.
In total, there are 14,175 cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 3,394 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Here’s the breakdown of the new confirmed cases:
|12
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|27
|Female 10-19
|34
|Male 10-19
|1
|Non-binary in 10s
|48
|Female in her 20s
|35
|Male in his 20s
|35
|Female in her 30s
|44
|Male in his 30s
|44
|Female in her 40s
|35
|Male in his 40s
|33
|Female in her 50s
|37
|Male in his 50s
|39
|Female in her 60s
|20
|Male in his 60s
|15
|Female in her 70s
|13
|Male in his 70s
|9
|Female in her 80s
|7
|Male in his 80s
|10
|Female in her 90s
|4
|Male in his 90s
|1
|Blank in 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|515
|TOTAL NEW CASES