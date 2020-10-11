Monroe County sees 39 new coronavirus cases

RochesterFirst
FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 39 new cases of the coronavirus in the county. There are zero new deaths.