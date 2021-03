CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing Chili teenager.

16-year-old Desirae Barker is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 260 pounds. She has short hair and possibly driving a black 2019 Kia Forte with the license plate HEJ2645.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 11 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.