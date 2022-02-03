Monroe County residents urged to avoid unnecessary travel during winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the region through Friday afternoon and Monroe County officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

“With up to a foot of snow and possible hazardous travel conditions expected during this storm, I encourage residents to drive carefully, give themselves extra time to arrive at their destinations and avoid unnecessary travel,” said County Executive Bello. “The County’s Office of Emergency Management will monitor changing weather and road conditions throughout the storm and will provide additional guidance as warranted.”

According to officials, Thursday’s advisory does not restrict ravel, but is a warning to motorists that hazardous conditions are likely.

Snow continues to fall at a very light, but steady pace since early this afternoon. Since 7 a.m. snow reports have been anywhere from 0.5″-3.0″ across far Western New York. As snowfall rates pick up later this evening we’ll notice more moderate snow fill in resulting in quicker accumulating snows making for a messier evening commute. This will likely result in snow totals nearing 6″+ by night’s end. For the full storm forecast, click here.