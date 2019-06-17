Monroe County residents looking forward to early voting option

For the first time ever, New Yorkers will have the chance to vote early in the November general election.

Many other states been offering early voting for years- and some Monroe County residents are happy to see it come to the empire state.

Wendy LaBarge said it’s about time she will have the chance to vote early

“I think we’ve been lagging behind other places in the country for a long time in terms of our voting regulations and the short window people have to get down there and I think it’s well past time to have implemented this,” LaBarge said.

The early voting will run for nine days before Election Day. There will be seven polling places around Monroe County and anyone can go to any of the sites.

Republican commissioner of the Board of Elections, Doug French, said they did their best to choose locations equal distance for everyone.

“We took a look at the map of Monroe County and we decided that the best interest- obviously there has to be a site or two in the city of Rochester, Brighton comes into play in there, there’s one on the east side, one in the southern part of town, one in Irondequoit, two in the west side of town,” said French.

Voter Craig Epperson said this is a perfect option for him.

“It certainly would be a little more convenient, I frequently am out of town that first week in November to visit family out of town, and I don’t have to go through the absentee ballot process which is a little more rigorous,” said Epperson.

French also said they’ll be using electronic poll books this year. This will prevent anyone from voting twice by saving their signature into a master file database, shared with all polling places.

Right now 33 states plus the District of Columbia allow early voting.

For more information on early voting in Monroe County, click here.