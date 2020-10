ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Early voting kicked off in New York State on Saturday, October 24. Monroe County residents could be seen in long lines as they waited to cast their ballots for the presidential election.

Early voting is here…take a look at this line at Harris Hill in @townofpenfield @News_8 pic.twitter.com/00OIHD83VF — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 24, 2020

To view locations for early voting click here.