Monroe County police chiefs discuss Butler’s resignation

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Police chiefs in Monroe County said Kim Butler was the pioneer of the FIT program in the county — the Forensics Intervention Team — which aimed to assist law enforcement in help people with mental illness.
The Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police calling their members together on Monday to say they’d miss Butler, who resigned days ago over an email to Rochester Police Department containing information about Daniel Prude’s medical information.
“It’s unfortunate she resigned, this is a huge loss for us, and kudos to Kim Butler and what her legacy was, here in Monroe County,” Chief James Van Brederode said.
Police chiefs said they’ll miss the help Butler brought to the police departments as they respond to mental health calls.
After Prude’s death, the FIT team got more funding and became a 24 hours a day, seven day a week resource locally.
