ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is bringing back their mobile pharmaceutical waste disposal program.

There will be three events where residents can properly dispose of old or unused medications.

All events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at varying Wegmans locations:

Saturday, May 20, at 745 Calkins Road

Saturday, July 22, at 1955 Empire Blvd.

Saturday, September 9, at 3701 Mt Read Blvd.

County officials told News 8 Thursday why disposing of these materials is so important for the environment.

“Throwing them in the trash or throwing them down the toilet endangers our environment and waterways,” Director of Environmental Services Mike Garland said. “And at the same time, keeping them in our cabinets increases our chances that they may be misused, accidentally ingested, or stolen.”

Last year, the county said 17 tons of pharmaceutical waste was taken out of the Ecopark facility near the airport.