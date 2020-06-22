Monroe County Parks now accepting reservations for shelters and lodges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Parks is now accepting reservations for park shelters and lodges as well as the use of the atrium in the Monroe County Office Builsing, 39 W. Main St.

Gatherings must comply with county and New York State social distancing guidelines. As of Monday, events are limited to 25 people.

Those with reservations who later find they cannot comply with the guidelines will receive a full refund. The County will not charge a cancellation fee.

To reserve a shelter or lodge, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/parks. To reserve the County Office Building atrium, contact Josie McClary at JMcClary@monroecounty.gov or 585-753-1009.