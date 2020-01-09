Monroe County overdose totals in 2019 decreased from 2018

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe Heroin Task Force has released the opioid overdose totals for 2019 — and it’s improving.

At the end of 2019, there was 839 opioid overdoses and 127 fatalities. That compares with 2018 when there was 1133 overdoses and 166 fatalities.

“We will never cry victory until there are no dots on the pin maps… however progress can be measured,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

“Prevention, education, recovery! Thank you to all who are in the fight together to save lives.”