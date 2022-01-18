Monroe County orders 24/7 security at Civic Center Garage after attack in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced enhanced security measures for the Civic Center Garage in Downtown Rochester following a weekend attack.

Rochester police officials said officers responded to the garage around 4 p.m. Saturday where they found a 52-year-old man who was attacked.

Authorities said the victim was with walking with his family to their vehicle after a youth hockey event at the Blue Cross Arena when they were approached by a man in the parking garage.

Police said the victim and his family tried to avoid the man and go to their parked car when the man approached the family in an “aggressive manner.”

Officials say a concerned citizen stopped and offered the victim and his family to get in his car to get away from the aggressive man and as they tried to do so, the aggressor tackled the victim and then punched and kicked him.

Police say the victim’s wife exited the concerned citizen’s vehicle and tried to help her husband. They say the aggressor then picked up a hockey stick from inside the car and began to swing it at the wife. Officials say the husband got between the attacker and his wife and was hit several times by the attacker with the hockey stick.

The victim and his wife ultimately got in the concern citizen’s car, fled the scene, and called 911. The husband was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injrueis.

Police later located and arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Tyrone Oliver, who is charged with second degree assault. According to Monroe County officials, Oliver has a “violent past.”

“This is unacceptable and damaging to both the family and the community,” Bello said in a Tuesday statement. “I have ordered immediate 24/7 security at the garage.

Bello added the county is implementing a multi-faceted security improvement plan for the garage.

“Everyone who parks at the Civic Center Garage for work or while attending events at the Blue Cross Arena should feel safe and secure.

The county security plan includes:

24-7 security

Enhanced LED lighting in all levels of at the garage

Increased and improved video cameras throughout the garage

Improvements to doors, entrances and physical structures

Continued homeless outreach and placement with support systems and treatment

Expanded “Order of Protection” policy to bar garage entry for those violating the law

Increased coordination with the Blue Cross Arena on enhanced security for any event held at the arena

Officials say the county, along with community partners, conduct outreach to the homeless Monday through Friday at sites they frequent, including the garage. They say the goal is to place them in shelters, warming centers, and hotels to provide necessary services. They add that currently the county has placed some 70 people in safer housing with support services.