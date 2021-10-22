Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Perinton teen

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in attempting to locate a teenager who was last seen on Fellows Road in the Town of Perinton at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Melvin Griffin, 15, is described as 5’9′ at about 130lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the teenager was wearing a black-colored Under Armor hoodie with green shorts and white sneakers when he was last seen.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

