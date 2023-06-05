ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Monroe County officials could be getting a raise and it would be the first time in more than 20 years. The county’s Compensation Policy Commission released a report last week with its recommendations for salary increases. Both county officials and county residents voiced their concerns over how the money would be distributed.

The report describes the current salaries for Monroe County officials, including the County Executive, County Clerk, Sheriff, and Legislators. It also shows what the committee would like to see for 2024 and the historical raises that would result. The report shows the County Executive and County Clerk haven’t had a raise since 2000.

Once the final report is released to the legislature, it will go for a vote. If passed, the County Executive’s pay, for example, would be increased by 50% in 2024, amounting to a 1.9% increase each year since 2000. Monroe County Legislator Albert Blankley for the 24th district says as the report stands, he would vote “no” to the proposal.

“My vote is a no unless compensation increase for the legislators is tied to the reduction of the number of legislators and increase in resources for the legislature itself. I will say for the administration positions – all of those increases are appropriate when you think about someone like the county executive who is essentially on call 24/7, 365 days a year,” he says.

Blankley says in the grand scheme of things, this increase will be minimal and taxpayers won’t see a major hike on their bills as a result of the raise. He also says it’s not typical for county officials to give themselves raises.

Legislator Blankley anticipates the vote on the final report to take place this summer. If the proposal is passed, county officials would see the changes in January 2024.