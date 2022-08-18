ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials announced they are providing a $400,000 grant for the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program in an effort to get young people ready for the workforce.

The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester. The program does this by collaborating with construction and trade unions to connect people seeking jobs with opportunities.

“I’ve worked on and helped with anti-poverty programs since the mid-90s — this is the one that works,” said Dave Young, a board member of the program. “This is the one that actually changes people’s lives, changes family’s lives, it makes a difference. “

Officials said the grant for the program was approved by the County of Monroe Industrial Development Program.