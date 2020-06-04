Monroe County Office Building, CityPlace closed Friday in anticipation of ‘large demonstration’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that two county facilities would be closed Friday in anticipation of a “large demonstration” expected to take place in the vicinity.

Monroe County Office Building , 39 W. Main St., Rochester (including the Monroe County Clerk’s Office )

, 39 W. Main St., Rochester (including the ) CityPlace, 50 W. Main St., Rochester

A statement from the Monroe County Executive Office said in part:

“This action is being taken in anticipation of a large demonstration in the vicinity tomorrow. The related noise and potential road closures could affect the ability of County employees to complete their duties. Instead, employees who report to these two buildings are preparing to work from home.

The County Clerk’s office will not be processing any public transactions tomorrow.”