Monroe County Legislature to vote on dirt bike, ATV legislation Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature will vote Tuesday evening on a measure to curb the use of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

The legislation, titled “Operation of Off-Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Monroe County,” comes weeks after multiple fatal crashes involving dirt bikes in the City of Rochester. If adopted, the law would:

  • Prohibit the use of off-road vehicles on any public highway in Monroe County
  • Prohibit the use of uninsured off-road vehicles on any public roadway in Monroe County
  • Require ATV drivers and passengers to wear helmets

Penalties would include impoundment, a $500 fine for a first-time offense, and a $2,000 fine for further offenses.

Operation of Off-Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Monroe County by News 8 WROC on Scribd

