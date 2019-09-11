Monroe County Legislature passes ‘Bryce’s Law’ in effort to increase grease trap safety

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The office of Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has announced the passage of “Bryce’s Law.”

The law, which passed with unanimous, bipartisan support of the legislature, is designed to prevent tragedies like the death of 3-year-old Bryce Raynor. In July, the boy fell into a grease trap outside the Tim Horton’s restaurant on University Avenue in Rochester.

Under Bryce’s Law, grease traps and similar collection units with manhole covers will be designed to withstand an appropriate amount of weight and will be secured to prevent them from being opened accidentally. The law also requires grease traps to be installed and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Restaurants with grease traps will also have to submit to annual inspections by the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Tenitia Cullum, Mother of Bryce Raynor, was at the public hearing. She says the law will, “…never bring my son back, but, this is, Bryce is making sure kids are going to be safe from now on but I’m happy.”

One final public hearing will be held on Friday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. in the Monroe County Legislature Chambers before the new local law is signed by County Executive Dinolfo. It will go into effect at the end of September.