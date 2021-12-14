Monroe County Legislature passes 2022 budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature passed the county’s 2022 budget Tuesday evening.

“This spending plan recognizes the stresses our community faces, and that the work the county does, the services it provides and the support it provides to people are critically important, especially as we look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement issued after the budget’s approval. “This budget helps us Bring Monroe Back and Plan Forward.”

Highlights of the budget as initially proposed include:

Lowering property tax rate to lowest levels in Monroe County since 2003

Eliminating $2.5 million county legislature “slush fund”

Raise county employee minimum wage to $15 per hour

Increases in spending for sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, and public defender’s office

Expanded funding for youth services

$7.2 million to renovate, repair and upgrade county parks

$450,000 to invest in small and medium-sized arts organizations

$12 million to upgrade Frontier Field so it meets new MLB guidelines

Statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Tonight, the Monroe County Legislature overwhelming passed, and I signed, the county’s 2022 budget.

This budget has common-sense solutions to the challenges we face and provides funding for the priorities we’ve been talking about since I took office nearly two years ago: investing in public safety and health; growing our economy and workforce; and rebuilding our community infrastructure.

The 2022 spending plan reduces the property tax rate to the lowest rate since 2003, and continues the responsible financial planning that led S&P Global Ratings earlier this year to call this county’s fiscal management “strong” for the first time in more than two decades

Additionally, the 2022 budget allocates additional funding to the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Department and District Attorney’s Office. To address the ongoing opioid crisis, the budget provides more funding to the Improving Addiction Coordination Team (IMPACT) so this life-saving service can be expanded to 24/7 coverage. Our Youth Bureau will have more dollars to initiate programs that help young people set goals and make positive choices in their lives.

With funding from this budget, we expand MPower, our partnership with Monroe Community College that trains people with essential skills for existing jobs and connects them with employers looking to hire now. Our RETAIN program will continue working with college graduates and employers to help keep graduates here in Monroe County where they can help grow our job market.

We also continue our investments in long-neglected Monroe County Parks lodges, shelters, roads and parking lots. As well, we push ahead with our ongoing renovation of the Seneca Park Zoo; ensure the Rochester Red Wings continue to have a home here by making necessary fixes to Frontier Field; and better support our small and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations.

I thank the Monroe County Legislature for supporting my responsible, realistic and common-sense spending plan.