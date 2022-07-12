ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County has been without a public defender for about 200 days. But it’s possible the legislature could be voting on the role Tuesday evening.

Two candidates have already been interviewed through a process outlined by Legislature President Sabrina Lamar.

Julie Cianca is a candidate who has served as a public defender before. The other current candidate is Robert Fogg, who’s worked in Buffalo in the areas of criminal law, immigration, and personal injury.

The role of the defender is to provide legal counsel for those who can’t afford a private attorney.

Democratic Legislator Rachel Barnhart says the county has gone too long without a vote for the position.

“This is a two-year term, so a significant part of the term has already lapsed before we even made an appointment, my understanding is the office is suffering from morale issues, because there is not a permanent leader, there is a lot of anxiety over what will happen here,” she said.

Barnhart pointed to Cianca’s 25 years of experience, and her time as a senior manager. “She has a broad base of support within the office.”

News 8 reached out to every Republican member within the Monroe County legislature, and heard back from one.

Legislator George Hebert told News 8 he will also be voting for Cianca, and agrees the vote should happen tonight. Hebert said he knows some members of the legislature plan to vote for Fogg.

President Lamar’s office wasn’t available for interview, but told News 8 they’re hoping to fill the role ASAP.

“We need a permanent leader for this office,” said Barnhart. “It’s so important to the community, [for] vulnerable people charged with crimes. They’re entitled to defense, they’re entitled to a public defender leading that office.”