Monroe County Legislator Mark Muoio resigning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Mark Muoio, a Democrat, has announced he is resigning.

This after Monroe County GOP Chairman Bill Napier released a statement calling on Muoio to resign for not meeting the residency requirement for holding his office. What’s not clear is whether Muoio’s resignation is a direct response to Napier’s statement.

Documents filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office show Muoio recently filed for a mortgage on Crosman Terrace, which is in the 24th district. His previous mortgage filing was on Wisconsin Street, in the 21st District.

Napier released this statement on Friday:

“I call upon Legislator Mark Muoio to resign immediately for failing to meet the residency requirement for holding his office in the Monroe County Charter. I further call upon Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Brittaney Wells to recommend to the Legislature that Rachel Barnhart be appointed to that seat. If Brittaney Wells fails to do so, the Republican Majority will listen to the will of the voters of the 21st Legislative District and seat Ms. Barnhart.” Bill Napier, Monroe County GOP Chairman

Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Brittaney Wells responded with a statement of her own:

“The Monroe County Democratic Committee respects democracy. If a vacancy becomes available for any elected office, the appropriate members of the Democratic committee will convene per our bylaws and choose the individual to fill that position. Unlike my Republican colleague, I value our committee members and don’t dictate whom they should support. Ms. Barnhart is our Democratic candidate for the 21st district and I am confident she will win on Election Day.” Brittaney Wells, Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairwoman

Rachel Barnhart won the Democratic primary for Muoio’s current seat earlier this year.