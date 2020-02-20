Monroe County Legislator calls for investigation into SUNY Brockport: ‘Something is wrong’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislature Minority Leader Vince Felder, a 2001 SUNY Brockport graduate, is calling on SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to investigate “the series of events that have broken the trust” the college’s administration had with the community.

Recent events at the campus include:

“This needs to be investigated from the outside. Nothing done internally at the college level will be trusted at this point. The students and the community deserve no less,” Felder said in part, in a statement.

In the letter to the SUNY Chancellor, Felder wrote:

“The diversity issue at SUNY Brockport must be treated as the crisis it has proven to be and must be dealth with in a way that produces sustainable and verifiable results. The lack of persons of color in any meaningful senior management positions is unacceptable. Consider this:

100% white cabinet

100% white police department

100% white HR department

100% white reporting complaint structures

100% white policy committee

100% white shared governance task force

The African-American male Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Archie, was not part of any of the listed structures. The College President has since made the interim CDO part of her cabinet. This is a case of too little, too late.”

News 8 has reached out to SUNY Brockport officials, but they have not immediately replied to a request for comment.

