3rd Rochester Housing Authority employee charged, calls for audits increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County legislator is calling for an audit of the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) and several non-profit organizations after a third RHA employee was charged with fraud.

“We need to figure out how this happened, what is being done to fix it, and what is being done to make sure this never happens again,” said Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21).

Barnhart is calling for audits of the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC) and the North East Area Development (NEAD).

“We have had three high level officials charged with crimes related to stealing from an agency that services safe and affordable housing,” said Barnhart.

Janis White, an executive secretary at the Housing Authority, is now accused of fraud, conspiracy, and obstructing an investigation. White is the third person to be charged with defrauding the RHA and other non-profit organizations in the past year.

In April former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden pleaded guilty for his role to defraud RHA. He is awaiting sentencing.

Former RHA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners George Moses is still facing pending charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

“There is a web of non-profit agencies that these individuals were involved in,” said Barnhart. “We have to untangle that web and figure out what’s happened here.”

Barnhart says the string of arrests demonstrates is the need for more oversight and investigation.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of silence surrounding these three arrests,” said Barnhart.

The county legislator says leaders can no longer ignore what she calls widespread corruption.

“This is uncomfortable for a lot of people to acknowledge that this is happening,” said Barnhart. “I get it. This is really sad, This is really schocking but we have to do our jobs.”

Because the Mayor controls the RHA Board we did reach out to the City of Rochester for comment but we have yet to hear back.

Moses is set to be arraigned in federal court this Thursday.

According to a representative from the RHA White has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.