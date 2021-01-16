Monroe County lawmaker admits sending inappropriate photo, says photo was for wife

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawmaker in the Monroe County Legislature is admitting to sending an inappropriate photo to “an individual with whom [he] was working.”

Ernest Flagler Mitchell (D-29), a Monroe County lawmaker who has been in the legislature since 2015, released a statement claiming an inappropriate photo was meant for his wife.

“I continue to acknowledge this mistake and I remain truly and sincerely embarrassed it occurred,” said Flagler-Mitchell in a statement Saturday, “but I took full responsibility at the time, made immediate amends, made full disclosure to those involved and deleted the mistake as soon as I realized it occurred.”

Read Flagler-Mitchell’s full statement below:

Flagler-Mitchell accused “politically connected individuals” of blackmailing him over the information, allegedly pressuring Flagler-Mitchell, along with other caucus members, to abandon the legislature’s Black and Asian Caucus.

The Monroe County Democratic Committee did not provide any further information or a statement on the situation after News 8 reached out for a comment.

In a letter released to the media, an individual accused Flagler-Mitchell of sexual harassment and sending unsolicited inappropriate photos. The letter was addressed to Monroe County lawmakers.

Read the individual’s full letter here:

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 as we continue to update it.