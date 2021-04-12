Monroe County law enforcement training in crisis intervention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement officers from around Monroe County are training this week in crisis intervention.

Current police officers are taking a 40-hour course that organizers say is more important this year than ever before. It’s designed to teach them how to better respond to people in mental health or other crises.

The training comes in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, and mandated police reform in New York State.

“It’s always important, but the events of the last year with COVID and everything else have really brought mental health issues to the forefront and every little bit of assistance we can give our people to do their job better and do it more safely is vital to them,” said RPD Sgt. Steve Boiley.

The week-long training includes de-escalation techniques. Police officers will also hear from families whose loved ones have been in a mental health crisis.